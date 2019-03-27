Catholic World News

Peruvian bishop calls for excommunication for abuse scandals, not just defrocking

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kay Martin Schmalhausen Panizo, 54, is a member of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, whose lay founder, Luis Fernando Figari, was disciplined by the Vatican following abuse allegations.

