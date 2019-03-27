Catholic World News

Philippine president says he will ‘really kill’ molesting priests

March 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Using profanity, President Rodrigo Duterte said, “To the priests who raped children ... I will really kill you ... If you all get killed tonight, that would be better.” The president has said that he was abused by a Jesuit priest six decades ago.

