Vatican negotiator reveals decades-long path to China deal

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli, 78, is the former president of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications (2007-2016). He “said he began working on the China dossier in 1982,” according to the report, as he offered his first public comments since the Holy See and the Communist nation reached a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops.

