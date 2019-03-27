Catholic World News

Pope appoints new head of Personal Ordinariate in Australia

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Carl Reid is currently dean of all Canadian parishes of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, the jurisdiction for Anglican communities in the US and Canada that have been received into full communion with the Catholic Church. Father Reid succeeds Msgr. Harry Entwistle, 78. The appointment, like an earlier appointment in the United States, indicates that the ordinariates, established by Pope Benedict XVI, will continue to be a part of the Church’s life.

