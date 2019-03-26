Catholic World News

Disgraced Irish bishop charged with molesting niece

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The late Bishop Eamon Casey, who resigned in 1992 after admitting to an affair with an American woman, has now been charged with molesting young girls, including his own niece. Bishop Casey, who died in 2017, has previously been charged with sexual abuse; the Limerick diocese, where he once served, has acknowledged receiving several complaints.

