Catholic World News

Editors of Vatican-backed women’s magazine resign

March 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The editor and the entire editorial board of a Vatican-sponsored women’s magazine have resigned, claiming that the effort faced a hostile atmosphere. Women-Church-World had been established in 2016, with editor Lucetta Scaraffia saying that the publication would reflect the “hidden revolution” in attitudes toward women. But in resigning, the editors of the magazine—which was published by L’Osservatore Romano, complained: “It seems to us that a vital initiative is being reduced to silence, to return to the antiquated and arid method of the top-down selection, under direct male control, of women who are perceived as being reliable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!