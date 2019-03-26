Catholic World News

Franciscan brother in Kenya wins $1M Global Teacher Prize

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The prize is awarded by the Varkey Foundation, which was founded by Sunny Varkey, an Indian entrepreneur in Dubai.

