New Mexico archbishop again denounces ‘Santa Muerte’

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe described the devotion as “really wrong,” and Bishop Michael Sis of San Angelo (Texas) said the devotion is “spiritually dangerous” and “should be completely avoided. It is a perversion of devotion to the saints.”

