Pope contributes 150,000 euros for cyclone relief

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The contribution of 150,000 euros ($170,000) will assist the victims of Cyclone Idai—one of the worst on record—in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

