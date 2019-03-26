Catholic World News

Catholic Church is against forced conversions, Indian prelate emphasizes

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, made his remarks following reports of the forced conversion of two Hindus to Islam in Pakistan.

