China’s birthrate declines again in 2018

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a reverse from the previous decades, authorities wish to “counter every barrier to having children” in light of the aging population, according to the report, but “few Chinese couples want to have more than one child, a sign that people are still struggling to get over 30 years of restrictive family planning.” There are 40 million more men than women in China, and “the net result has been the development of women trafficking from North Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia.”

