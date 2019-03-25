Catholic World News

Do not obey orders to shoot civilians, Venezuelan cardinal tells Maduro regime’s security forces

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “State security agencies exist not to take care of the government but to take care of the citizens,” said Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo of Mérida. “Civil disobedience is also a fundamental right.”

