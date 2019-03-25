Catholic World News
Pope appeals for Nicaragua peace, prays for victims of violence in Nigeria and Mali
March 25, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks at the conclusion of his March 24 Angelus address.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
