Chilean Cardinal Ezzati defends his record as he steps down as Archbishop of Santiago

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of 77-year-old Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati Andrello, SDB, who has been accused of covering up sexual abuse.

