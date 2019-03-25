Catholic World News

Prayer, work, conscience, passion for life among themes of Pope’s conversation with Catholic school students

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On March 23, Pope Francis received over 1,000 students from the Collegio Vescovile Barbarigo in Padua on the 100th anniversary of its founding (video).

