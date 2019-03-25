Catholic World News

Bishops troubled by EPA’s rollback of mercury regulations

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of the General Counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also offered comments on the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to roll back regulations on mercury emissions.

