Catholic World News

Survey finds 46% of US Catholics believe global persecution of Christians is ‘very severe’

March 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “It is heartening to see that US Catholics have a growing awareness of and concern about the persecution of Christians,” said George Marlin, chairman of ACNUSA, who added “that it is telling that human trafficking, poverty and the refugee crisis get more attention from US Catholics than the persecution of Christians.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!