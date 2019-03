Catholic World News

Declaring Christianity is not a peaceful religion, UK Home Office denies asylum to Iranian Christian

March 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Quoting verses from Exodus, Leviticus, and Revelation, the UK Home Office wrote that “these examples are inconsistent with your claim that you converted to Christianity after discovering it is a ‘peaceful religion’ as opposed to Islam, which contained violence and rage.”

