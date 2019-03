Catholic World News

Address inequality in health care access, Pope urges pediatricians

March 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In our time, in fact, increasingly often prevention and treatment become the prerogative of those who enjoy a certain standard of living, and therefore can afford it,” Pope Francis told members of the Italian Federation of Primary Care Pediatricians. “I encourage you to work to ensure that this inequality is not added to the many others that already afflict the weakest, but rather that the health system assure assistance and preventative care to all, as rights of the person.”

