Catholic World News

Indian electoral commission denies bishops’ request not to hold vote on Holy Thursday

March 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Parliamentary elections have been scheduled on Holy Thursday in India’s Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states, leading to the bishops’ request.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!