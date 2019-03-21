Catholic World News

In Turkmenistan, ‘we live the experience of the apostolic Church,’ prelate says

March 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “When I arrived in Turkmenistan, 22 years ago, there were no Catholic faithful,” said Fr. Andrzej Madej, OMI; there are 250 Catholics, including two priests. The Central Asian nation of 5.4 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Eastern Orthodox.

