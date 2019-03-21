Catholic World News

Colombian diocese has served 1 million meals to Venezuelan migrants

March 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Despite blockades at the border, 3,800-4,200 Venezuelans fleeing their homeland arrive daily at the Diocese of Cúcuta’s Divine Providence House.

