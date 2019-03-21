Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat praises women’s caregiving in the home

March 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In introductory remarks at a UN conference on “Valuing Unpaid Work and Caregiving” (video), Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, questioned “the idea that a person’s work outside the home is far more valuable than a person’s work inside the home ... It must be asked whether such a prioritization of a person’s work in the labor markets over care work at home flows from woman’s deepest desires or whether it’s an emulation of a flawed, hyper-masculine, way of looking at the world, one in which work, and what work can provide, is treated as the most important value.”

