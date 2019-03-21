Catholic World News

ISIS is rising in the Philippines as it dwindles in the Middle East

March 21, 2019

Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: In January, two bombs exploded at the cathedral in Jolo, killing 20 and injuring over 100.

