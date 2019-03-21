Catholic World News

Pope appeals for prayer, support for cyclone victims in southeast Africa

March 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued his appeal at the conclusion of his March 20 general audience, in which he reflected on “Thy will be done,” the third petition of the Lord’s Prayer.

