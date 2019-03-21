Catholic World News

Bishops announce opposition to Equality Act

March 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Equality Act (H.R.5 / S. 788), sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “would add the new terms ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ to the definition of ‘sex’ in federal civil rights laws,” the US bishops’ conference noted, adding: “Each and every person should be treated with dignity and respect ... Rather than offering meaningful protections for individuals, however, the Equality Act would impose sweeping regulations to the detriment of society as a whole.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!