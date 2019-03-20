Catholic World News

Australian bishops’ conference calls for 5.6% increase in minimum wage

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference “argued that the minimum wage be increased from $719.20 per week to $760.00 per week,” according to the statement. (An Australian dollar is currently worth 71 US cents.)

