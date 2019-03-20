Catholic World News

Papal representative laments ‘more lies and less trust’ in Nicaragua

March 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, the apostolic nuncio, made his remarks as talks broke down between the Ortega regime and the opposition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!