Vatican hints that Pope Francis may meet Xi Jinping

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An earlier report, however, cited the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States as saying that the Pontiff will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi’s upcoming visit to Italy.

