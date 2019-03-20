Catholic World News

Milwaukee archdiocese removes names of Archbishop Weakland and his predecessor from headquarters, cathedral

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jerome Listecki said he was doing so as a sign of repentance for clerical abuse.

