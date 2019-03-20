Catholic World News

US bishops’ chairman offers prayers for recovery after flooding in the Midwest

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The March 2019 North American blizzard was followed by devastating flooding; Nebraska’s governor described it as “the most extensive damage our state has ever experienced.”

