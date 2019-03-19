Catholic World News

Chinese authorities shut down Protestant church in Zhengzhou

March 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The city of 10.1 million is the capital of Henan province (map). “According to some Christians, China’s Churches have been subjected to unprecedented persecution, the kind not seen in 40 years,” AsiaNews reported.

