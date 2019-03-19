Catholic World News

Upcoming papal trip aims at thaw in Catholic-Orthodox relations in Romania

March 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will begin a three-day apostolic journey to Romania on May 31. The Eastern European nation of 21.5 million (map) is 82% Orthodox, 6% Protestant, and 4% Catholic.

