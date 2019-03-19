Catholic World News

Dutch cardinal appeals for prayer following mass shooting

March 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Utrecht (Dutch)

CWN Editor's Note: At least three people were killed and five people were injured in a mass shooting in Utrecht. A 37-year-old Turkish man and two others have been arrested.

