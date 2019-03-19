Catholic World News

Pope encourages members of Camillian family in their charism of serving the sick

March 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Camillian Charismatic Family comprises a men’s religious order, three women’s congregations, three secular institutes for women, and a lay organization. All are inspired by the life and ministry of St. Camillus de Lellis (1550-1614).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!