Vatican diplomat criticizes stigmatization of motherhood in some nations

March 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a meeting of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. He said that “while many countries fear that the decline in fertility will lead to economic and cultural tipping points, their public services and protection programs regularly fail to extend to mothers and families the kind of social justice and the economic and employment assistance that would enable them to satisfy their noble desire to enjoy the beauty of motherhood.”

