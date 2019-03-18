Catholic World News

Pope reactivates plans for South Sudan trip

March 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: On March 16, Pope Francis received Salva Kiir Mayardit, the nation’s president since its 2011 independence. Two years later, the South Sudanese Civil War began.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!