Pope praises cooperatives as alternative to statism, profit-centered capitalism

March 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed members of the Confederation of Italian Cooperatives on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its founding (video). Recalling that cooperatives were inspired by Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Rerum Novarum, Pope Francis said that “we must never forget that this vision of cooperation, based on relationships and not on profit, runs counter to the mentality of the world.”

