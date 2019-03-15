Catholic World News

Papal condemnation of New Zealand mosque shootings

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis condemned a lone gunman’s bloody assault on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, and offered his condolences to “all New Zealanders, and in particular the Muslim community.”

