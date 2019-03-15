Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman sees Pius XII as bridge between 2 eras

March 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (p. 9)

CWN Editor's Note: “Certain members of the press described him as the last representative of a Church that was anchored to the past, emphasizing only the discontinuity with his holy Successor [St. John XXIII],” writes Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “But a deeper and more measured appraisal of his Pontificate helps one to understand how Pope Pacelli, with his decisions and his Magisterium, was a bridge between one era and another, even in the ecclesial sphere.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!