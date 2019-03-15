Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes California governor’s death penalty moratorium

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (FL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, expressed gratitude for Governor Gavin Newsom’s moratorium and called on state lawmakers “to take the next logical step to repeal the death penalty to bring a permanent end to this practice.”

