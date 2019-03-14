Catholic World News
Zambia’s bishops, other Christian leaders decry government action against freedom of the press
March 14, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 16.4 million (map) is 75% Protestant and 20% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!