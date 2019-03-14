Catholic World News

Damascus archbishop, in Lenten message, laments dearth of young Christians in Syria

March 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In the last great meeting of families, only four couples were less than 50 years old,” said Maronite Catholic Archbishop Samir Nassar. “The aging of Christian families is an alarming sign ... If in 2009 [before the civil war] they represented 4.7% of the population, how many are they today? What is the future of the little flock?”

