Vatican editorial director weighs in on Archbishop Viganò

March 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on Archbishop Viganò’s August testimony, Andrea Tornielli said that the Pope’s “sixth year was characterized by the scourge of abuse and by suffering from internal attacks ... The Church is not made of super-heroes (or even super-popes) ... The Church cannot redeem herself alone from the evils that afflict her. Even from the horrible abyss of sexual abuse committed by clerics and religious, one does not escape by means of the processes of self-purification, let alone by relying on those who have been charged with the role of purifier.”

