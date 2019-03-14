Catholic World News

Few abuse scandals involve Pope Francis as directly as that of Argentine bishop

March 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Father Gustavo Zanchetta, now 55, as bishop of Orán, Argentina, in 2013. The prelate resigned in August 2017; four months later, the Pope named him an official of the the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, which acts as the Vatican’s central bank.

