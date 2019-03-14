Catholic World News

Mexico’s president calls for abortion referendum

March 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on UPI

CWN Editor's Note: Most of Mexico’s 32 states have relatively strong pro-life laws. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s call for a referendum angered abortion advocates who prefer that abortion be legalized without a referendum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!