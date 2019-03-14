Catholic World News

Mobile phones at church ‘are like having Satan stashed away in your pockets,’ Pakistani prelate says

March 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, called on Catholics to refrain from using smartphones during Lent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!