‘We oppose US policy requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico,’ USCCB committee chairman writes

March 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We urge the Administration to reverse this policy, which needlessly increases the suffering of the most vulnerable and violates international protocols,” said Bishop Joe SVásquez, of Austin, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, and Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services. “We steadfastly affirm a person’s right to seek asylum and find recent efforts to curtail and deter that right deeply troubling.”

