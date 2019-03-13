Catholic World News

Pope celebrates 6th anniversary of election

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis marked the 6th anniversary of his election to the papacy on March 13, as he and the leaders of the Roman Curia continued their Lenten retreat. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the vice-dean of the College of Cardinals, spoke for the assembled prelates in offering congratulations and prayers to the Pontiff.

