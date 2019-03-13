Catholic World News

Care for the heart to recognize God’s presence, abbot tells Pope, Curia at Lenten retreat

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Abbot Bernardo Francesco Maria Gianni of San Miniato al Monte in Florence is preaching on the theme of “The City of Ardent Desires: For Paschal Looks and Gestures in the Life of the World.” In subsequent meditations, the abbot advised the retreatants to see cities as spaces for reconciliation, peace, and encounter and to uproot indifference.

